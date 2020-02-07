Gov Girls and Boys Fall to Sioux Falls Washington

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Governor girls and boys basketball teams were handled by Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday night. The Governor girls trailed most of the way in a 56-37 setback to the Warriors. Washington jumped out to 33-16 lead at halftime lead as they hit 53 percent from the field led by Sydni Schetnan. The 6’5 Schetnan dominated inside scoring 26 points to lead the way. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 11. Jodi Severyn had 18 points to lead the Governor girls scoring. Caytee Williams was next with 5 as Pierre shot just 26 percent from the field. The Governor girls fell to 7 and 9 on the season as they travel to Brandon to face Brandon Valley on Saturday.

-0-

In Sioux Falls, the Pierre Governors scored the games first 4 points but Washington began to heat up offensively as they downed the Governors 74-46. The key in the game was late in the first half with Pierre trailing by 8. But Washington scored 5 points to take a 13 point halftime lead and added to that in the third quarter and never looked back. Ganin Thompson led a balance Washington offensive effort with 13 points. Mikele Kambalo and Kemmer Schramm added 12 points apiece. Grey Zabel led the Governor scoring with 15 and Paul Adam added 11 as Pierre fell to 1 and 15 on the season. The Governors will return to the court Saturday when they host defending State Champion Brandon Valley in a 5 pm tip off of the varsity game.