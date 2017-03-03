Gov Football Schedule for 2017 Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activites Association released the high school football schedules for 2017 yesterday. The Pierre Governors will have 5 home and 4 away games next season. The Govs will open the season on August 25 thwn they travel to Harrisburg. The next two games are home games with Pierre hosting Yankton on September 1st and Douglas on September 8th. They travel to Huron on September 15 and the host Broookings and Sturgis on September 22nd and 29th. October has the Governors on the road for two of the three games. They travel to Mitchell on October 6 and host Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the final regular season home game on October 13. The Governors wrap up the season in Aberdeen on October 19. The Governors will begin the second season under head coach Steve Steele. Pierre went 5 and 6 last year and made a trip to the semi finals of the State High School Football playoffs. To view the schedules for all of the schools in South Dakota for next season, log onto the South Dakota High School Activities Association website www.sdhsaa.com.