Gov. Dennis Daugaard to propose his final state budget plan

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota tax collections are largely on track as outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard prepares to outline his final budget proposal as governor.

The retiring Republican will present the budget plan Tuesday to the Legislature. The proposal will be a blueprint for GOP Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own budget to be discussed during the upcoming 2019 legislative session.

Noem will take over for Daugaard in January. Daugaard told The Associated Press last month that state revenue projections for the next budget year starting July 1 will be relatively good.

Ongoing state revenues for the first four months of the current budget year are about $3 million higher than anticipated.

Lawmakers will revise the current year’s budget and shape the next one during the session that begins in January.