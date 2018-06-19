Gov. Daugaard To Appoint David Mickelson To Board Of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint David Mickelson of Sioux Falls to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“David Mickelson is a thoughtful leader and a hard-working, successful businessman,” said Gov. Daugaard. “He has also been an active supporter of his alma mater, Black Hills State University. I know he will be an excellent regent.”

Mickelson is the president and CEO of Graham Tire Company, a Sioux Falls-based company that is one of the largest independently owned dealerships in the United States. Graham Tire operates 17 locations in South Dakota and Nebraska along with a tire retread facility and a Mighty Auto Parts franchise. He is a 1994 graduate of Black Hills State University, where he earned a degree in business administration and played on the Yellow Jacket football team. He is on the board of directors of the Yellow Jacket Foundation.

“I am very honored to be appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents. I have a lot to learn and I look forward to this great opportunity to work with the universities and schools that make up the system,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson’s appointment is effective immediately. He will complete the term of Regent Bob Sutton, who resigned earlier this month. Mickelson currently serves on the South Dakota Lottery Commission, and will be resigning from the Commission to join the Board of Regents.