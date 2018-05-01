Gov. Daugaard Requests Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Rep. Sean McPherson

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has requested that all flags in South Dakota be flown at half-staff from 8am until sunset on Friday, May 4, to honor the life of state Rep. Sean McPherson, of Rapid City. His funeral will be held at 10:30am on Friday at Rapid City Christian High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Sean McPherson Fund. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 926, Rapid City, SD 57709.