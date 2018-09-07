Gov. Daugaard proclaims September Attendance Awareness Month

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed September Attendance Awareness Month.

Interim secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education Mary Stadick Smith says time out of school is learning lost. She says all it takes is missing 10 percent–just two or three days per month– of a school year to negatively impact student achievement.

The South Dakota Department of Education has been working to raise awareness about the importance of regular attendance through outreach to schools and other stakeholders. Research indicates that by 6th grade, chronic absenteeism is a proven early warning sign for students at risk for dropping out, and by 9th grade, good attendance can predict graduation rates even better than 8th grade test scores.

Find more information about the importance of consistent school attendance at http://attendanceworks.org.