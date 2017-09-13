Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For Former Rep. Oscar Huber

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 14, to honor the life of former state Rep. Oscar Huber.

Huber, of Bowdle, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1961 to 1972.

Huber was 100 years old and passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9. His funeral will be held on Thursday at the Bowdle St. Paul Lutheran Church.