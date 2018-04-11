Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For Former Rep. Jim Endres

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 12, to honor the life of former state Rep. James Endres.

Endres, of Watertown, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1973 to 1980. He served as assistant minority leader from 1977 to 1978.

Endres was 86 years old and passed away on Monday. His funeral will be held Thursday in Watertown.