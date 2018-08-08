Gov. Daugaard Fills Three Legislative Vacancies In Advance Of Sept. 12 Special Session

In anticipation of next month’s special legislative session, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has filled three vacancies in the state legislature.

Rebecca Reimer of Oacoma has been selected to the State House of Representatives from District 26B. Reimer is a financial representative and served for 13 years on the Chamberlain/Oacoma school board. She succeeds Rep. Jim Schaefer, who died in May. District 26B includes Brule, Buffalo, Jones and Lyman counties.

Margaret “Maggie” Sutton of Sioux Falls has been appointed to the State Senate from District 10. She succeeds Sen. Jenna Netherton who resigned in April. District 10 includes an area of Minnehaha County encompassing the cities of Brandon, Corson and Renner, as well as a portion of northeastern Sioux Falls.

Scyller J. Borglum of Rapid City will serve in the State House of Representatives from District 32. She will succeed Rep. Sean McPherson, who died in April. District 32 includes downtown Rapid City and the area to the south.

The Governor called the special meeting to consider legislation relating to implementation of sales tax on remote sellers. The three appointees, all Republicans, are currently candidates for their respective seats in the 2018 general election. The appointments are effective immediately and run until the newly-elected State Legislature convenes in January 2019.

Detailed maps of all three districts are available at http://sdlegislature.gov/Reference_Materials/Maps/Default.aspx.