Gov. Daugaard Calls On Communities To Engage In Suicide Prevention Month

Next month (Sept.) is Suicide Prevention Month.

As the number of recorded suicides in the state continues to escalate, Gov. Dennis Daugaard is encouraging groups across the state to host awareness activities and promote available resources.

Gov. Daugaard invites groups hosting suicide awareness or prevention events to add the dates to the statewide calendar at SDSuicidePrevention.org.

Since 2004, over 1,700 lives have been lost to suicide in South Dakota. According to a 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly one in six high school students in the state have suicidal thoughts or tendencies.

Department of Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti says if you’re struggling or you believe someone is at risk for suicide, contact a professional immediately. She says if you need help or you know someone who does, you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). People are available to help 24/7.

Those experiencing suicidal thoughts can also obtain help by contacting any medical provider such as a family physician, psychiatrist or hospital emergency room, as well as a Community Mental Health Center or other mental health provider. For more information about behavioral health services, or to find a Community Mental Health Center, contact the Department of Social Services’ Division of Behavioral Health at 605-773-3123, toll-free at 1-855-878-6057 or online at dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/.

Groups can add scheduled activities on the SDSuicidePrevention.org website by filling out the online form under the “Events” and “Suicide Prevention Month” tabs. Local data, prevention toolkits for specific populations, and resources for survivors are also available on the website. Information specific to youth suicide prevention is located at Bethe1SD.com, a campaign launched earlier this year by the Department of Social Services.