Gov. Daugaard Appoints Marli Wiese To District 8 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Marli Wiese of Madison to the South Dakota State House of Representatives. Wiese will be sworn in as a state representative on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“I thank Marli Wiese for agreeing, on short notice, to accept this appointment,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I know she will be an effective advocate for her district and our state.”

Wiese is a lifelong resident of the Madison area. She is a graduate of Madison High School and Nettleton Commercial College. Wiese and her husband, Reggie, have operated their family farm since 1976. The Wieses have three children and ten grandchildren.

“Representing District 8 and South Dakota is an honor,” said Wiese. “I want to Thank Gov. Daugaard for his confidence in me and look forward to beginning my duties in Pierre.”

In addition to operating their farm, Wiese works part-time as a transcriptionist and at her church, West Center Baptist Church. She serves on the board of the Madison Central School Education Foundation, is vice chair of the Lake County Republican Party and is a member of PEO.

Wiese will replace Rep. Mathew Wollman, who resigned from the State House on Monday. Like Wollman, she will represent District 8, which encompasses Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties.