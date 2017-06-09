Gov. Daugaard Activates State Drought Task Force

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard Thursday June 8th activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor drought conditions across South Dakota. The task force also held its first meeting today in Pierre.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that abnormally dry conditions can be found in western, south central and eastern parts of South Dakota. Moderate and severe drought conditions are found in central, north central and western South Dakota as well as in the extreme northeast part of the state. There are still areas of the state not considered to be in a drought.

“The recent hot, dry weather has increased drought conditions quickly in parts of South Dakota,” says Gov. Daugaard. “The Drought Task Force gives us a way to share information so we can all appropriately respond. We want to be ready in case drought conditions persist.”

Task Force members will coordinate the exchange of drought information among government agencies as well as agriculture, fire and water-supply organizations. Officials say the exchange of information will allow the task force to better monitor the development and seriousness of the drought. The task force also will evaluate the impact of drought on economic sectors of the state.

State government agencies represented on the Drought Task Force include the: Governor’s Office, Department of Agriculture, Department of Public Safety, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Game, Fish and Parks, South Dakota National Guard and Bureau of Information and Telecommunications.

Because of the dry conditions, the public is asked to be careful with open burns and other activities that could start fires.

South Dakota’s drought monitor index can be found at http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx? SD.