Gov Baseball Wins Twice

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Spring High School Club baseball team brat Sioux Falls Roosevelt twice on Friday in Pierre. In the opener Pierre pushed across the lone run of the game in the third inning and Garrett Stout went the distance giving up 4 hits and strike out 6 in a 1-0 win. Stout had 2 of Pierre 5 hits in the game. In the nightcap, Pierre’s bats came alive and Maguire Raske allowed just 1 hit in 6 plus innings in a 7-1 win over Roosevelt. Cade Hinkle had a pair of hits and Andrew Coverdale had 2 RBI’s despite the fact that Pierre had only 4 hits in the game. With the sweep Pierre improves to 12-4 and secured a top 4 seed and will host a region tournament next Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Pierre will close out the regular season this afternoon when they host Brandon Valley in a doubleheader beginning at 1 pm. Both games will be broadcast on the Dakota Radio Groups website www.drgnews.com.