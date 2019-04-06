Gov Baseball Splits Season Opening DH

STURGIS, SD. – The Pierre Governor Baseball team opened the season with a doubleheader split at Sturgis on Friday. The Governors won the opener 2-0 as two Pierre pitchers combined on the shutout. But in the nightcap, Sturgis rebounded with a 5-4 win over the Govs. Pierre jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Sturgis chipped away and scored 1 in the bottom of the first and added 4 in the 5th inning that proved to be the game winning inning. Andrew Coverdale had two hits for Pierre but took the loss in relief allowing two runs. Jack Van Camp started and struck out 9. In the opener, Grey Zabel and Matt Lusk combined on a two hit shutout in a two hit pitching performances. Zabel struck out 10 over 5 innings to pick up the win. Pierre as limited to 3 hits in the opener. The Governors take their 1-1 record to Rapid City this afternoon to play a doubleheader against D

ouglas at McKeague Field.