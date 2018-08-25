Gov and Stanley County Football Fall on Friday

UNDATED – The Pierre Governor and Stanley County Buffalo football team both fell short Friday night. The Governors dropped a 24-14 verdict to Harrisburg in Pierre. Jack Tiegan threw three touchdown passes to lead Harrisburg which scored the game’s final 18 points. Jack Maher hit Andrew Coverdale on a 18 yard touchdown pass and Maguire Raske scored on a 5 yard run for the Governors two touchdowns on the night. The Governors travel to Yankton on Friday.

-0-

In Winner, the Warriors jumped on Stanley County and had a 44-6 lead at halftime as they downed the Buffalos 50-7 handing Stanley County their second straight loss. Issaac Cliff ran for a 5 yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter for the Buffalos lone score. Stanley County’s defense allowed over 400 yards of total offense as Winner won for the first time this season. Stanley County will have their home opener Friday when they host Custer to Ole Williamson Field.