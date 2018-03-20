Gov and Lady Gov Track to Begin Season Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams will have a fast start to their season with indoor meets before the month of March is over. Both indoor meets will be held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings on the campus of South Dakota State University. The first meet is the SDSU Invitational on Saturday. Governor and Lady Governor head coach Greg Starr says that it will consist of 20 teams and get underway with field events at noon and running event at 1 pm. Most of the large schools in eastern South Dakota will take part in the meet. The second meet will be held on Thursday, March 29th also in Brookings as Brookings High School hosts the ESD Indoor Invitational meet. That meet gets underway at 1 pm. Coach Starr says that the track and field teams have nice numbers on both the boys and girls side with the strength of the team in the early part of the season being in the field events and distance events on the track.