Gov and Lady Gov Track Have Mixed Success at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. – The Pierre Governors and Lady Gov track and field teams had mixed success Saturday at the Black Hills Classic Relays in Sturgis. Jack Maher was he only champion on the day for the Governors as he tossed the Discus 154-06 to win the event. He also was second in the shot put. For the Lady Govs, Mack Rath had third place finishes in both the Shot Put and Discus. Morgan Jones tied for 4th in the High Jump for the Lady Govs and Paul Adam was 6th in both the High Jump and Long Jump. The Lady Govs 4×400 relay team of Miah Kienholz, Autumn Iverson, Emily Mikkelsen and Addy Smith finished third while Tucker Berens was 5th and Miah Kienholz 6th in the boys and girls 400 meter dash. Complete results from the meet can be found on the link below.

BHCR MeetResults