Gov and Lady Gov Track and Field Post Season Awards Handed Out

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor post season track and field awards were handed out over the weekend as the State High School Track and Field meet wrapped up another season on Saturday. Governor and Lady Governor head coach Greg Starr announced the awards on Tuesday. The Most Valuable Track Athlete voted on by members of the team is sprinter and short distance runner Frank Becker for the boys and middle distance runner Emily Mikkelsen for the girls. The Most Valuable Field Athlete Award went to High Jumper Conner Campbell for the boys and Shot and Discus Thrower MacKenzie Rath for the girls. Hurdler Nathan Zimmerman was named the Governor Hardest Worker Award winner while the Lady Govs Danielle Ullman earned the Hardest Worker Award for the girls. The Up and Coming Awards were awarded to Casey Williams for the boys and Addy Smith for the girls. 7 athletes earned Academic All State honors. Those 7 athletes were Caryn Brakke, Porter Jones, Ty Paulsen, Maddie Reinke, Hannah Shaffer, Tori Thorpe and Dani Ullmann. Those athletes have competed in the Gov and Lady Gov track and field program for at least 3 years while maintaining a 3.0 Grade Point Average. Those athletes that recieved the 4 year awards were seniors Sev Boe, Chase Bolte, Caryn Brakke, Connor Campbell, Warrent Garreau, Porter Jones, Thomas Peitz, Vicente Ramirez, Maddie Reinke, Hannah Shaffer, Levi Stoltenburg, Tori Thorpe, Dani Ullmann .