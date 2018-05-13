Gov and Lady Gov Track and Field 5th at ESD

PIERRE,S.D.- The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams finished 5th Saturday as the ESD Track and Field meet that they hosted at Hollister Field. Only 3 Pierre competitors won ESD titles as Mack Rath won the girls Discus and Addy Eisenbeisz took first in the Long Jump. On the boys side, Erik Coleman continued to dominate the Shot Put with an ESD First Place finish. To view the results, click on the link below. The Govs and Lady Govs will tune up for the State track and field meet in Rapid City in two weekends by competing in Wendlegass Invitational hosted by Huron on Thursday.

2018 esd results