Gov and Lady Gov Soccer to Begin Season in Brandon

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor soccer teams open the season today when they travel to Brandon to face Brandon Valley. The Lady Govs open the season at 5:30 pm to play the Lynx. And Lady Governor head coach Sydney Zanin says his girls are ready

The Lady Govs got to the semi finals of last years’s playoffs before they were beaten. They have nearly every body back from that team. And Coach Zanin says that he has more depth on the front line which will give last year’s leading scorer Joanna Zanin a break and make the Lady Govs a more dangerous offensive team.

But the veteren Lady Gov head coach says it is hard to know what to expect from Brandon Valley with this being a new year

The Governor Boys follow at 7:30 pm in Brandon. First year Governor head coach Sean Blanchette says that he is still not certain if he has found a solid starting lineup.

But being a young and relativly inexperienced varsity squad, coach Blanchette says he is leaning on those kids back from last year, early this season

And the first year head cocah expects a close matchup with Brandon Valley to start the season.

After tonight’s season opener, the Govs and Lady Govs will entertain Spearfish in their home opener on Tuesday.