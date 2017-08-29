Gov and Lady Gov Soccer Split

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team recorded q 7-1 win over Watertown on Tuesday while the Governor boys were shutout 6-0 by Watertown. Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Govs for a second straight game s she scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others. Joana Zanin and Caytee Williams each scored two goals apiece. Watertown scored in the final minute of the game to deny Pierre goalie Mack Rath a shutout. The Lady Gov improved to 4-0-1 o the season with the win while the Governors fell to 1-3-1 with their loss.