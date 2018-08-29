Gov and Lady Gov Soccer Ready for Tough Weekend Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor soccer teams have a little time to rest up from their matches with Watertown on Tuesday. The two squads will host Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central this weekend in matches Friday and Saturday. The Lady Govs are coming off a 7 goal performance in a win over Watertown on Tuesday night and Lady Governor head coach Sydney Zanin says have three girls score two goals apiece in the game is something that the team has been working on.

But Stevens and Central come in this weekend and will be the stiffest test the Lady Govs had had since they played Aberdeen earlier this season. Stevens in unbeaten in 4 games and Central has lost once in 5 games.

The Governors have seen things fall apart seemingly after allowing 8 goals against Watertown on Tuesday. But head coach Sean Blanchette says Watertown is the best team Pierre has faced this season.

The Governors are still looking for their first goal of the season and this weekend against Stevens and Central, coach Blanchette says it won’t be easy.

The Lady Governors will play STevens at 4 pm on Friday and Rapid City Central at 1 pm on Saturday. The Governors will play Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 11 am. Games are at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields.