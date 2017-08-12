Gov and Lady Gov Soccer Begin Season

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team opened the season on Friday with a road win. The Lady Govs played very good defensively as they recorded a 2-0 shutout over Brandon Valley. The Governors played well defensively as well but Brandon Valley found the net in the second half for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 shutout of the Governors. The Lady Govs and Govs return to action on Tuesday when they host Spearfish in their home openers at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. Both teams will play simultaneously at 4 pm.