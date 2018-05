STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis hosted a JV Invitational Track and Field meet that the Pierre Governor and Lady Governor JV’s competed in on Tuesday. Pierre athletes had a good day with some excellent times and distances. Click on the link below to find out how they did. Sturgis JV Track and Field

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.