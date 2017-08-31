Gov and Lady Gov Cross Country Underway

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Cross Country teams will run in Sioux Falls tomorrow at the Twi Light Meet at the Yankton Trails Cross Country Course in

South Sioux Falls. Pierre opened the season last weekend with their Invitational on LaFramboise Island and head coach Jim Keyes says it was a good way to open the season.

Coach Keyes said there were several runners who stoodout for the Govs and Lady Govs.

Tomorrow night’s meet will be a 5K course for the runners and coach Keyes said there will be alot of runners competing in one of the few night meets that the Govs and Lady Govs will run.

Dakota Radio Group Sports asked coach Keyes what is the biggest thing for runners running a 5K race compared to a 4K race which they ran last week.

The JV and High School meet gets underway at 6 pm with the Govs and Lady Govs running during the 8 pm hour.