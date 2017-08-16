Gov and Lady Gov Cross Country Set for Season Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Cross Country teams continue preparations for the upcoming season. Jim Keyes begins his 4th year as head coach of the squads and he says numbers out for Cross Country are down this year.

Keyes says the boys are led by Caleb Lusk who is back for another season. He was All State last season for the Governors. The coach says he does not have a senior girl out for Cross Country this year. The season begins a week from Friday with the Pierre Invitational Cross Country meet that is once again going to be run on LaFramboise Island.

Coach Keyes says the first of two “Lil Govs” meets for Kindergarten through 5th graders will be held September 11th at Steamboat Park.