Gov and Lady Gov Cross Country Finish 2nd in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Kyla Keyes ran a time of 21:38.66 to finish 6th at the Aberdeen Invitational Cross Country meet Thursday in Aberdeen. Keyes finish was the best finish of the season for the Lady Governor junior. Hunter Martell was 8th for Pierre with a time of 21:46.93 and 7th grader Autumn Iversen had a time of 22:02.10 to finish 10th for the top 3 Lady Governor finishers. Megan Ford of Jamestown, N.D. won the individual race in a time of 19:23,72. Aberdeen Central, who had 3 girls finish 2nd, 3rd and 4th won the girls team title with 21 polints. Pierre was second with 49 and Jamestown came in third with 71. In the Boys division, the Governors Caleb Lusk ran a 5,000 meter time of 18:19.23 to finish 4th in the race won by Aberdeen Central’s Jackson Harrison who finished in 16:44.09. Tucker Berens was the other top 10 finisher for the Governors who ran a time of 18:48.11. Lincoln Turman and Alejandro Ramirez finished 12th and 13th and Tyler Gere had a 15th place finish. Pierre finished second to Aberdeen Central in the team standings with the Golden Eagles scoring 19 points and Governors next at 43. Jamestown was third with a 69.

