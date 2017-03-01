Gov and Lady Gov Athletes Selling Fundraising Gold Cards

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Riggs High Athletes are selling the fundraising Gold Cards for the spring. The sale is similar to the Gold Card sales that was done in the fall. Each card is $20 with 15 businesses offering specials to those who purchase the cards. All proceeds will go to the Pierre Riggs High School Athletic department with each individual sport recieving money from the sale of the cards. Athletes will be selling the cards from now through March 9th.