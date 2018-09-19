Gordon Brown 1936 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Gordon Brown passed away September 17, 2018. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Sidney Gordon Brown was born October 15, 1936 in Coverdale. PA to Sidney and Emmy (Lundell) Brown. Gordon was the oldest of six children. Gordon married Elvina Ellen Blom on February 21, 1954 in Lignite, ND. They shared 62 years together. To this union two children were born, Carmella Sue and Dallas Sidney Gordon.

Grateful for having shared in his life are children, Carmella Bourk and Dallas (Kim) Brown, Garnet Binegar; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brothers Harvey (Mary Lou) Brown, Vernon (Betsy) Brown; sisters in law, Ellen Brown, Maxine (Larry) Lane and Marilyn (Wayne) Brostrom along with numerous nieces and nephews.

