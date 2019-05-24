Golf Rules Demonstration Moved Back One Day

PIERRE, S.D. – A required Rules Demonstration for member of next year’s Pierre Governor boys golf team has been moved back a day. The Rules Demonstration to be presented by Local PGA-Professional, Carin Doyle-Hayn, has been moved back one day to FRIDAY, May 31st with the same start time of 10:00 am at Hillsview Golf Course. All players are required to attend. Those that can not attend need to contact Governor head coach Guy Hunter at Guy.Hunter@k12.sd.us or you can call at 280-1264. The original rules demonstration was scheduled for Thursday but was moved back a day due to the extreme wet weather that has plagued Pierre and Hillsview Golf Course for the last couple of weeks.