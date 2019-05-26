Gold Medal Winners Awarded at State Track and Field Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gold Medal winners were awarded at the State High School Track and Field Meet as it wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls. Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain and Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River received the MVP Awards after having the top performances of the weekend. The awards were given out by the South Dakota High school Activities Association.

MVP’s

AA: Boys Track: Andrew Lauer, Lincoln; Girls Track: Elizabeth Schaefer, Stevens; Boys Field: Tyler Hiatt, Lincoln; Girls Field: Alayna Falak, Watertown.

A: Boys Track: Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More; Girls Track: Jacy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose; Boys Field: Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain; Girls Field: Kenna Curry, Elk Point-Jefferson.

B: Boys Track: Andrew Law, Wall; Girls Track: Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River; Boys Field: Koby Spader, DeSmet; Girls Field: Shaylee DeBeer, Deubrook Area