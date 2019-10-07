Goernor Volleyball Drops Match at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The second ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights showed the Pierre Governor volleyball team on Saturday that Pierre has some work to do to compete with the top tier volleyball teams in the state. Coming off a 4 game win over 5th ranked Brandon Valley on Thursday, the Governors took on the second ranked Knights on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls and the match was decided quickly. O’Gorman, who has just one loss this season handed the Governors a 3 set setback. O’Gorman won the match 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 as they dominated at the net and took advantage of any mistakes the Governors made. Pierre falls to 7-7 on the season as they travel to Huron to face the red hot Tigers on Tuesday.