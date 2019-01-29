Goedert to be Spokesman for Sanford Health Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After years of close ties to Sanford Health, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has signed an endorsement contract with the integrated health system based in his home state. Goedert, a native of Britton, South Dakota, was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In his rookie season, he made 33 catches for 334 yards with four touchdowns, helping the Eagles reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Goedert holds a number of accolades at SDSU, including most receptions in a season and ranks near the top in all statistical receiving categories. Goedert will be involved in a variety of elements of Sanford Health, including Sanford POWER, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.