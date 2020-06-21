Goedert Injured in Aberdeen Bar Brawl

ABERDEEN – Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who starred at Britton-Hecla and South Dakota State, reportedly was injured early Saturday in a bar brawl in Aberdeen. The Aberdeen American News reported that police were called to the Zoo Bar just after 1:00 AM Saturday. A man described as unconscious but breathing was hospitalized, but is not believed to be Goedert.

Police scanner traffic said that police were checking Aberdeen-area hotels for “a group that flew in from Florida,” with a rental car with plates from Sioux Falls. NJ.com quoted an unnamed source as saying that Goedert was out with his family for dinner when he was “allegedly sucker-punched unprovoked” and taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but was said to be fine.

Neither Aberdeen police nor Rep1 Sports, who represents Goedert, commented over the weekend.

Goedert was a second-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2018. He had 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, helping Philadelphia win the NFC East. Goedert has 91 receptions, 941 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in his two-year NFL career.