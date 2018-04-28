Goedert Goes the Eagles

DALLAS – The Philadelphia Eagles selected South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round of the NFL draft Friday in Dallas. The Eagles gave Indianapolis a second-round pick (No. 52) and fifth-round pick (No. 169) to get Goedert at No. 49. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert played four seasons at South Dakota State and is known for his pass-catching ability. The Eagles jumped ahead of the Cowboys with the trade, taking a player who could’ve been on their radar after tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement. Goedert, who grew up a Packers fan even though he got his name because his dad is a Cowboys fan, said he thought Dallas was going to draft him. Goedert had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior after posting 92-1,293-11 as a junior. He’ll team with Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to help Philadelphia’s offense create mismatches. The Eagles released veteran tight end Brent Celek and allowed Trey Burton to leave in free agency. Goedert becomes the highest drafted player out of SDSU since the school began playing Division 1 FCS Football.