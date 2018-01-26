GOED Focusing on Value-Added Ag, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Bioscience

Agriculture plays a major role in South Dakota, even in a down economy like we had in 2017.

Governor’s Office of Economic Development deputy commissioner Aaron Schiebe spoke at last night’s (Thurs.) Fort Pierre Economic Development Corporation annual meeting. He says what happens in agriculture has far reaching effects in South Dakota.

Schiebe says GOED is focused on creating value-added agriculture opportunities in the state.

Schiebe says GOED’s other three focus areas are financial services, manufacturing and bioscience.