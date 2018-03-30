Goddard House Listed on National Register of Historic Places

PIERRE, S.D. – The Celina and Albert Goddard House in Pierre was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the South Dakota State Historical Society.

The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. The State Historic Preservation Office of the State Historical Society works in conjunction with the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register program, to list the properties.

“South Dakota’s history is rich in American Indian culture, pioneer life and change,” said Jay D. Vogt, state historic preservation officer and director of the State Historical Society. “Properties listed on the National Register are important for their role in South Dakota’s culture, heritage and history. And when properties get listed, it shows that their owners take pride in their role in preserving that culture, heritage and history.”

Buildings, sites, structures and objects at least 50 years old possessing historical significance may qualify for the National Register, according to Vogt. Properties must also maintain their historic location, design, materials and association. Listing on the National Register does not place any limitations on private property owners by the federal government.

Located at 111 S. Van Buren Avenue in Pierre, the Celina and Albert Goddard House was built in 1908. The house is listed in the National Register for Architecture as a good local example of residential concrete block construction executed in the bungalow form. Relatively few concrete block houses remain in Pierre, and the Goddard House is one of the best examples of this style.

The most interesting feature of the Goddard House is the use of smooth, or “dressed,” concrete blocks with slightly rounded corners. Similar blocks are not found on other houses in town. Concrete blocks on other residences are more ornamental, resembling rough-cut stone with a “rock face.”

Concrete block construction was used extensively in central and western South Dakota from 1900 until 1915 as a regional building boom occurred. The blocks were used as an alternative to stone, which was often cost prohibitive to use. Because concrete block construction for residences was never as popular as wood or brick construction, intact examples are increasingly rare.

Bungalow characteristics found on the house include its 1½ story height, a full-width porch, a central roof dormer, the entry opening into the living room, an open floor plan lacking hallways, and small built-ins for organization. It retains Classical porch columns and a cottage window.

At age 57, Albert Goddard purchased the lots in 1908, and it is assumed that the house was built that same year. Because he was a carpenter, it is believed he built the house himself but there is no indication of that. He and his wife Celina lived in the home until their deaths in 1921 and 1924. The house was then passed down to their daughter Daisy Newell. The home has had several owners over the years. It was most recently purchased in 2017.

The three other properties that were also recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places are the Gottlieb and Friederike Schuerenbrand House and the Louis N. and Helen Seaman House in Mitchell and St. Paul Lutheran Church and Cemetery located near Richland and Elk Point in Union County.

For more information on the National Register or other historic preservation programs, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone (605) 773-3458 or website history.sd.gov/Preservation, click on National Register of Historic Places in the right column.