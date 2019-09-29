Gov Soccer Splits Regular Season Home Finale

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Soccer teams won their final home games of the regular season on Saturday with a sweep of Huron at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. The Governor girls took out some frustration of recent shutout and low scoring efforts with a 8-0 win over Huron. Janaina Zain and Paige Isburg each scored a pair of goals and Nickylee Schwartz, Autumn Iversen, Gracelynn Taylor and Ryann Berry also netted goals for Pierre who evened their record at 4-4-2 on the season. The Governor girls JV also won 8-2.

-0-

In the Governors boys 3-2 setback to Huron, Pierre fell behind 3-0 before Ryan McClary and Hudson McLaurey scored for Pierre to make the game exciting at the end but the Govs could not find the equalizing goal as Pierre fell to 2-6-2 on the season and has slipped to 15th in the Sodak 16 standings. Pierre will travel to Yankton for matches on Tuesday.