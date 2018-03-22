Go Green and Clean Campaign Looking for Volunteers

Pierre’s “Go Green and Clean” campaign committee is looking for some helping hands.

City parks director Tom Farnsworth says a campaign committee leads city-wide cleanup efforts each spring. He says the group will have its first meeting for the year on Wednesday (March 28) at 9 am in the Commission Room at Pierre City Hall.

Farnsworth says anyone interested in the effort is welcome to attend and learn more about the program.

For additional information, call Farnsworth at 605.773.4707.