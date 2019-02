For the third time this year, Team Shenandoah at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre is giving back to the community. Last week, the students were challenged to bring at least two cans of food/non-perishable food items to their student lead conference. The food was brought to the food pantry and weighed, Team Shenandoah donated 249.1 pounds of food and the students beat the goal of bringing more food in than the previous years.