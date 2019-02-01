Glodt named Outstanding Administrator; Will represent SD at national level

The School Administrators of South Dakota have chosen Pierre Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt as one of eight Outstanding Administrators in the state.

Glodt says all of the award recipients were recognized in Pierre this week.

The other seven also honored are:

Julie Marshall, Timber Lake, Secondary School Principal

Cotton Koch, Madison, Middle School Principal;

Cathy Telin, Britton Hecla, School Business Official;

Chris Noid, Howard, Elementary School Principal;

Brad McDonald, Tri Valley, Assistant Secondary School Principal;

Sue McAdaragh, Sioux Falls, Curriculum Leader; and

Jerry Aberle, Northeast Education Coop, Director of Special Education

Honorees were selected based on recommendations from their respective schools’ parents groups. Glodt now represents South Dakota Superintendents at the national level.