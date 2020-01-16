Global trade, cattle markets to be topics at Northern Oahe Cattlemen’s annual meeting tonight in Mobridge

The Northern Oahe Cattlemen’s organization is holding its annual meeting this evening (Thurs.) at the Moose Club in Mobridge.

Desmet, SD, cattleman and Vice President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Policy Division Todd Wilkinson will talk about global trade agreements.

He says today’s expected Senate approval of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will send that deal to President Trump to sign.

Wilkinson says cattle markets will likely be another topic of discussion.

Other featured speakers at tonight’s Oahe Cattlemen’s annual meeting are State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven and Executive Director of the SD Beef Industry Council Suzy Geppart.

If you’re planning to attend, RSVP is requested by calling Jay Jones at (605) 845-3082 or Lyle Perman at (605) 649-7629.

If you are unable to go to the meeting, it’ll be streamed live by the Dakota Radio Group at drgnews.com. The video will also be available for viewing after the meeting.