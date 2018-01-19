Glik’s Store in Pierre Closing Sunday

The Glik’s clothing store in the Northridge Plaza in Pierre is closing.The Glik’s clothing store in the Northridge Plaza in Pierre is closing.

Northridge Plaza property manager Tony Jockheck says Sunday will be the store’s last day open in the mall.

The Northridge Plaza saw anchor stores Kmart and JC Penny close in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Hobby Lobby has since built to fill much of the Kmart space and Jockheck says they’re working on filling the former JC Penny area.