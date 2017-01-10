Glider planes will soar again this January 25, 2017 at the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, SD.

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Elks Lodge Number 1953 will host the Fourth Aviation Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 West Sioux in Pierre, SD. Organizer Steve Wegman says the event runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., which is an early dismissal afternoon for Pierre schools.

We will have support from 28th Bomb Wing from Ellsworth Air Force base, 114 th Fighter Wing South Dakota Air National Guard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota Civil Air Patrol, Mustang Aviation of Pierre, SD and SD Aeronautics Commission.

Nothing likes having B-1 personnel helping the kids with the event and teaching them to fly the free balsa wood gliders. We will also have some other special activities that afternoon.

There is no cost for the event, which runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

This event is sponsored by South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre Elks Lodge #1953, and Mustang Aviation of Pierre.

If you have a group larger than 10 please schedule with Dr. Rhea Waldman at SD Discovery Center either by email educationdirector@sd- discovery.com or 605-224-8295

All are invited to this free event on January 25, 2017 in Pierre, SD.

For more information call Steve Wegman at 605- 295-1221 or wind@pie.midco.net