Glenn Officially Named Head Coach

RAPD CITY, S.D. – South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken announced Friday that longtime assistant coach Eric Glenn has been named the Hardrocker men’s basketball head coach for the 2018-19 season. Glenn takes over from Jason Henry, who was let go last week just a few days into the start of official practices after 13 years as the program’s head coach. Glenn came in when Mines competed at the NAIA level and continued through the transition to NCAA Division II, and has been in the program since joining the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Coaching with Henry throughout his tenure at Mines, Glenn said there will be no major changes with the Hardrockers offensively or defensively.

