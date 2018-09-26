Gladys Ziegler 1930 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Gladys Rene Zieger, 87, of Miller, South Dakota passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center, Miller, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 28, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial will follow at GAR Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, 2018 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Gladys Rene Dennler was born November 19, 1930 at Le Mars, Iowa to Alvin and Margaret (Robertson) Dennler. She attended school in Le Mars and Kingsley, Iowa. Following her graduation, she attended nursing school until her engagement to Herbert.

Gladys married Herbert Zieger on November 19, 1950 at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, Le Mars, Iowa. They spent their life farming and ranching north of St. Lawrence, South Dakota. Gladys was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller and the women’s TLCW. Gladys loved spending time with family and friends, working with the quilting group at church, gardening and working in her flowerbeds, especially her peony beds. Gladys was always known to have a cookie and glass of tea for any visitor.

Survivors include her children: Ken (Kim Edwards) Zieger of Miller, Penny (John) Fanning of Miller, Carole (Mike) Clements of Miller and Joel (Rhonda) Zieger of Billings, Montana; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Betsy Schweitzberger of Kingsley, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Margaret Dennler; husband, Herbert; sister, Jean Manning; brother, Gale Dennler; and an infant granddaughter, Sara Fanning.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Gladys’ arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net