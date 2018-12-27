Gladys Maberry 1931 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Gladys E. Maberry, 87, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Oahe Presbyterian Church with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt.

Gladys Elizabeth Maberry was born May 25, 1931 at home to Daniel & Esperanza Garber, Blunt, SD. She will be remembered for her honesty, love of God and family, and her love of the farm and nature. Jim always called her his little flower of the Prairie.

Gladys is survived by her two sons : Wayne and wife Vickie, Buell and wife Maxine of Pierre; one daughter: SayraJayne and her husband Jeff; nine grandchildren, Dawn & Mike Blankartz, Jerod Maberry, Jennifer and Allen Langfeldt, Jody and Josh Sting, Daniel Maberry and Ashley Long, Ashlie and Jacob Lee and Michael Tisland and Shayne Mortimer; and several great grand children; sisters, Vivian Smalley, Danna Mercer, Pat Wendt; and brothers Bennie and Gary Garber.

She was preceded in death by her husband James; son Kenton; parents Daniel and Esperanza Garber; one beloved grandson, Adam Maberry ; sisters Connie Van Bockern and Una Flansburg, and a great granddaughter Zoe Langfeldt.

