Gill Won’t Seek Re-election

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill will not seek re-election this June.

Gill made the announcement at the regularly scheduled Pierre City Commission Meeting Tuesday night. Gill said that this chapter of her public service was coming to a natural conclusion.

“Many of the recent initiatives I have been a champion for have wrapped up nicely,” said Gill. “Reliable air-service has been returned to our airport, this last fall we completed the final flood recovery project, and our Workforce Development Council has finished its work. These circumstances provide a natural opportunity for a handoff to a new mayor.”

Gill went on to say that although she approached the decision pragmatically, it was still a difficult one.

“I love Pierre, and I have loved serving as its mayor,” said Gill. “Thank you for the privilege!”

“My goal has always been to make our community greater, better and more beautiful than it was when I took office. My hope is that together we have ushered in change for the betterment of all those who live here.”

Gill has served three terms as Pierre’s Mayor, winning her first mayoral election in 2008. Prior to serving as Mayor, Gill served as a City Commissioner for nine years for a combined total of 18 years of service to the City of Pierre.

During Gill’s tenure, the City has recovered from a historic and devastating flood, primed northeast Pierre for development, enhanced Pierre’s electrical infrastructure, increased the street maintenance budget by 400%, developed the state’s first combined 911 dispatch center, developed new multi-family housing –something the community hadn’t seen in twenty years, built a new airport terminal, and re-established essential air service to central South Dakota.

Gill continues to serve as the Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources, a cabinet position in Governor Dennis Daugaard’s administration.