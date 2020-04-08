Gilkerson again determined ineligible to run for mayor of Pierre

After almost two hours of discussion last night (Tues.), the Pierre City Commission has again voted to uphold the decision that a challenger in the upcoming mayoral race is not eligible to run.

Caleb Gilkerson collected enough petition signatures to challenge incumbent Steve Harding. After about an hour long discussion last week, city commissioners upheld the city finance officer’s determination Gilkerson’s home address of 511 West Dakota Avenue is not zoned residential and cannot be considered a legal residence under city ordinance.

Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff led both last week’s and this week’s discussion in place of mayor Steve Harding, who recused himself. He prefaced the conversation with this information.

Attorney Dick Tieszen looked into city and county documents and provided this guidance to the Pierre City Commission.

Gilkerson’s attorney Brad Schriber says the South Dakota Supreme Court has made it clear zoning issues are not important.

Gilkerson operates Central Divers LLC and Steamboat’s Inc. in Pierre and the Sunset paddle wheeler docked in Fort Pierre.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding announced his intent to run for reelection back in January.