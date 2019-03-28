GFP Offers assistance to landowners experiencing deer damage

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants landowners to know that programs and services are available to reduce damage to operations due to large deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection from severe winter weather.

GFP can provide protective panels or fencing to keep deer from accessing stored-feed supplies as well as implement hazing techniques, depredation pool hunts and supplemental feeding to keep deer away from farmyards and livestock operations.

If a landowner is experiencing deer damage to stored-feed supplies intended for livestock, they should contact their local GFP office.

